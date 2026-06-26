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MISSING MUM Urgent Police Appeal After Newborn Found Dead in Rowley Regis Waste

Urgent Police Appeal After Newborn Found Dead in Rowley Regis Waste

  West Midlands Police have issued an urgent appeal after a newborn baby girl was discovered dead in a pile of waste at an industrial estate in Rowley Regis on Thursday, 25 June 2026. The infant had been unknowingly transported to the site by a private waste operator, prompting officers to seek her mother urgently to offer support and clarify the circumstances surrounding the baby’s tragic death.

Tragic Find At Industrial Estate

The baby was found around midday, within rubbish transported by bin men to a warehouse on Station Road, Rowley Regis. Police believe the newborn was brought to the site the previous day by a private West Midlands waste company operating across the region.

Search For Baby’s Mother

Detective Chief Inspector Kylie Westlake urged anyone with information about the mother to come forward, emphasising concerns for her health and well-being. CCTV has been reviewed and hospitals contacted, but the mother has not yet been identified.

Call For Community Help

The police asked family, friends, and community workers to report any unusual behaviour or knowledge of a mother and newborn missing recently. Authorities assured that all information would be treated with sensitivity to assist the investigation and provide support.

Investigation Ongoing Search

West Midlands Police confirmed there is currently no link between the private waste operator and the baby’s death. Forensic and medical teams are continuing to work to establish the infant’s identity and cause of death.

“There must be a mother out there who is in real need of help – and she is our absolute priority at the moment,” said Detective Chief Inspector Westlake.

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