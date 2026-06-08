Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

A hit-and-run in Hartlepool on Saturday 10 May 2025 has left a 22-year-old pedestrian with life-changing brain injuries. The victim was struck by a motorcycle on the Headland and airlifted by the Great North Air Ambulance for emergency treatment and ongoing neurorehabilitation.

Drink-driving And Reckless Riding

Liam Kenny, 19, from Miers Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months and banned from driving for 51 months at Teesside Crown Court on 1 June. CCTV footage and witness statements revealed Kenny was riding a motorcycle without a licence or insurance, travelling well above the 20mph limit after several hours of drinking in a nearby pub.

Fled Scene After Impact

Following the collision with the pedestrian and two parked vehicles, Kenny fled the scene, leaving the victim seriously injured on the road. He was later arrested and failed roadside drug and alcohol tests. Toxicology confirmed he was nearly four and a half times over the legal alcohol limit and twelve times over the limit for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

Motorcycle Owner Prosecuted

Adam Nixon, 22, of Larch Grove, Hartlepool, the motorcycle’s owner, was convicted in August 2025 of permitting use of a vehicle without a licence or insurance and drug driving. He received a 17-month driving ban and a fine with costs.

Police Warning On Road Safety

DC Aileen Ward from the Matrix Collision Investigation Unit warned about the dangers of speeding and impaired driving, particularly in 20mph protected zones. She urged all drivers to adhere to speed limits and avoid driving under the influence, stressing, “Unsafe behaviour on the roads will not be tolerated.”

Ongoing Recovery And Prevention

The victim continues neurorehabilitation a year on, showing remarkable strength. Police noted he supports road safety efforts and hopes to prevent similar tragedies. DC Ward also thanked witnesses, emergency services, and the public for their swift actions that helped save the victim’s life.