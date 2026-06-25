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Teenager Cleared of Murdering Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare

Teenager Cleared of Murdering Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare

A 16-year-old boy was found not guilty of murdering nine-year-old Aria Thorpe, who died after being stabbed in the chest at her home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, on 15 December last year. The teenager, who faced charges of murder and manslaughter, denied any intent to kill or cause serious harm.

Court Testimony

At Bristol Crown Court, the teenager told the court he accidentally stabbed Aria after picking up a kitchen knife and going into the lounge where she was sitting on a sofa.

Case Details

Aria’s sudden death stunned the local community and led to a thorough police investigation. The prosecution argued the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing was deliberate, but this was disputed in court.

Legal Outcome

The court ruled the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the boy intended to murder or commit manslaughter. As a result, he was cleared of all charges connected to Aria’s death.

Community Reaction

The verdict has sparked discussion in Weston-super-Mare about the complexities of youth crime and tragic accidents involving children.

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Topics :Crime

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