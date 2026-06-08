Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

Police are urgently appealing for information after Victoria Ford, 43, went missing in Knowle near Fareham. Last seen on Friday 5 June, Victoria’s whereabouts remain unknown, prompting a search by local authorities.

Who Is Victoria Ford

Victoria Ford is described as white, tanned, standing between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 4ins tall, slim build, with dark hair streaked with blonde, and striking bright blue eyes.

When And Where Last Seen

Victoria was last spotted in the Knowle area of Fareham on the afternoon of Friday 5 June. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.

Police Appeal For Help

Police are urging anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. Calls can be made to 999, quoting reference 44260269216.

Community Concern Grows

Victoria Ford’s sudden disappearance has sparked concern within the local community, with many offering support and staying vigilant for any signs that might aid the search.