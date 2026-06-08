Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

Police are urgently appealing for information after Victoria Ford, 43, went missing in Knowle near Fareham. Last seen on Friday 5 June, Victoria’s whereabouts remain unknown, prompting a search by local authorities.

Who Is Victoria Ford

Victoria Ford is described as white, tanned, standing between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 4ins tall, slim build, with dark hair streaked with blonde, and striking bright blue eyes.

When And Where Last Seen

Victoria was last spotted in the Knowle area of Fareham on the afternoon of Friday 5 June. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.

Police Appeal For Help

Police are urging anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts to come forward immediately. Calls can be made to 999, quoting reference 44260269216.

Community Concern Grows

Victoria Ford’s sudden disappearance has sparked concern within the local community, with many offering support and staying vigilant for any signs that might aid the search.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

SERIAL OFFENDER Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Auto Draft

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

UK News
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

DIED AT SCENE Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

UK News
Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

EVENING STING Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

UK News
Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

BIKE THEFT Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

BRING HER HOME Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

UK News
Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

TWO DEAD Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

UK News
Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

TRAGIC CASE Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

UK News
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Newton Abbot Collision

POLICE APPEAL Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Newton Abbot Collision

UK News
Auto Draft

FATAL STABBING 16-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Reading Stabbing Death

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

JUSTICE DEMANDS Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

TRIAL UPDATE Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

UK News
Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

UK News
Auto Draft

COURT APPERANCE Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

UK News
Auto Draft

Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

JORNO CHARGE Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

UK News
Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

UK News
British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

UK News
Watch Live