Police Seek Man After Sexual Assault on New Street Birmingham

West Midlands Police are urgently searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault on a woman outside a building on New Street, Birmingham. The incident happened between 11.10pm and 11.25pm on 23 May. Authorities have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify to help with their investigation.

CCTV Leads Investigation

Police say that inquiries into CCTV footage have been pivotal in identifying a suspect. The images are now public as officers appeal for information from anyone who recognises the man pictured.

Appeal To The Public

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify this man? An investigation is underway after a woman was approached by a man and sexually assaulted outside a building on New Street, Birmingham, on 23 May, between 11.10pm and 11.25pm. Following CCTV enquiries, we’re now able to release an image of a man we would like to speak with in connection with the incident.”

Contact Details

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting crime number 20/260035/26. The force is relying on public help to bring the investigation forward and ensure community safety.