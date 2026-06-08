Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

Police in Dover have stepped up efforts to combat a surge in motorbike and moped thefts reported across the town between January and May 2026. Incidents span St Radigund’s, Whitfield, and Buckland, with offenders also caught riding mopeds without number plates and causing antisocial behaviour.

Targeted Police Patrols

Authorities have responded with increased high-visibility patrols and proactive vehicle stops in key areas, aiming to disrupt theft and antisocial riding. Local partnerships are being engaged to tackle these concerns effectively.

Arrests And Court Cases

A number of arrests have been made, including three boys aged 14 to 17 charged over the theft of a Honda moped and a Kawasaki motorbike. They remain on bail with conditions ahead of their upcoming Folkestone Magistrates’ Court hearing.

Community Impact And Response

Chief Inspector Liz Cokayne-Delves said: “We understand the distress theft causes to owners and the community. We are committed to using robust enforcement and prosecution where necessary.” She urged residents to report suspicious activity promptly to aid police investigations.

Preventing Motorbike Theft

Police continue regular bail checks and advise bike owners to secure vehicles with locks, remove keys, and cover them when not in use. For detailed advice on vehicle security, visit the Kent Police website.