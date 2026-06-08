Can England End Their 60 Years of Hurt?

England is widely regarded as the home of football, with many believing the sport originated there in ancient times. Despite being the sport’s professor, England has struggled on the international stage over the years, frequently failing to live up to expectations despite fielding teams full of quality. England’s only title was won in 1966, with the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup marking the 60th anniversary of their achievement. In recent times, England has improved significantly, making frequent deep runs in major tournaments and injecting renewed optimism among supporters. In the lead up to kick-off of the tournament this week, many are already talking about potential winners, key players and odds for World Cup, and many believe England could have one of their strongest opportunities in decades to challenge for the trophy.

The 1966 Glory

In 1966, the eighth FIFA World Cup was held in England, with a total of 16 teams competing. In this edition of the World Cup, England emerged victorious, which is undoubtedly the greatest achievement of the England men’s national team. Despite hosting some of the greatest footballing nations, it was England that rose to the occasion, overcoming several previous tournament winners. Fittingly, the final took place at Wembley Stadium in London, where the crowds were filled with English fans. The England squad was filled with quality, whilst also possessing incredible structure under manager Alf Ramsey. Players such as Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, and hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst became central figures in the triumph. In the group stage, England faced Uruguay, Mexico, and France, and topped the group after beating Mexico and France and drawing with Uruguay. After topping Group 1, England would face the second-place team in Group 2, South American giants Argentina. After a Geoff Hurst goal late in the fixture, England advanced to the semi-finals, with that goal being the only one of the game. Portugal would be the team England would face after beating North Korea 5-3. England faced the eventual top scorer of the tournament, Eusebio, with the infamous striker scoring in the tie. Despite the challenges, England emerged victorious after two goals from Bobby Charlton, with the fixture ending 2-1 in England’s favour. West Germany was the team England would face in the final, which, up to this point, was unbeaten like England. West Germany opened the scoring with a goal by Helmut Haller, though England would respond quickly with a goal from Geoff Hurst. England took the lead in the 78th minute, though West Germany remained strong and equalised in the 89th minute. Scores were even after 90 minutes, prompting extra time, where Geoff Hurst became a legendary figure, scoring a further two goals and completing a hat-trick to win the final.

Decades of Near Misses

Following the historic win, England has struggled to replicate their level of form, often falling short in several major tournaments. Several tournaments have brought hope to the nation over the decades, with most of them lately falling short in the 2024 Euros to Spain. The 1990 World Cup saw West Germany get redemption over England, advancing to the final on penalties and letting down all hopeful England fans. Another penalty catastrophe took place in the Euro 2020, when England were beaten by Italy after the scores were level after 120 minutes. Throughout the history of the England national team, after the 1966 triumph, England have widely been regarded as underachievers considering their teams. As of recent times, England are looking back to their best, with a newfound generation of incredible quality that emerged following the disappointment of the “golden era”.

A New Generation of Renewed Hope

In recent years, England has emerged from a period of transformation following the retirements of incredible players such as Rooney, Lampard, Gerrard, and more! Under the guidance of Gareth Southgate, England have found new life, powered by individual quality and defensive structure, making them an international force. Players such as Harry Kane have taken the throne for England, growing with the national side and leading the country into numerous major titles. Harry Kane continues to get better and mature on the international stage, becoming England’s all-time leading top scorer. In recent times, new talents have emerged and risen to expectations for England, including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and more. With experience from the likes of Kane and the energy of the young talents, England has once again become a force on the international stage.

Looking Towards the 2026 World Cup

The upcoming 2026 World Cup looks promising for England and could be an opportunity to end their prolonged years of hurt. On paper, England’s current men’s national team looks as strong as ever, with impressive depth in all positions, and incredible players who perform at the highest level for their respective domestic clubs. With the appointment of the proven winner Thomas Tuchel, England has a manager with experience in knockout-style football. Tuchel is renowned for his success across numerous domestic clubs, winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and numerous league titles with PSG and Bayern Munich. This experience could prove vital for England in the 2026 World Cup, as he hopes to implement a style that could end the 60-year period of pain.