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POLICE ASSULT Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

A Sussex Police officer has been charged with assaulting a colleague during a training exercise in Brighton and Hove. Police Constable Christian Field, 50, faces a charge of assault by beating after a Crown Prosecution Service review authorised common assault charges.

Suspect Named

Police Constable Christian Field, who serves within the Brighton and Hove Division of Sussex Police, was formally charged following an internal investigation and external review.

Alleged Assault During Training

The incident reportedly occurred during a police training exercise. Details of the nature or severity of the assault have not been disclosed by Sussex Police.

CPS Review Authorises Charges

After thorough enquiries, Sussex Police submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge of common assault against PC Field.

Next Legal Steps

PC Field is expected to face the charges in court. Further updates on court dates or outcomes have not yet been released by authorities.

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