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COURT APPERANCE Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

Madalin Ilinca, 34, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court accused of raping two teenage girls on Great Yarmouth’s South Beach last month. Arrested at the Port of Dover while re-entering the UK, Ilinca faces multiple charges, including rape and sexual assault, linked to incidents between May 15 and 16. Norfolk Police continue to investigate this serious case.

Court Charges Laid

Ilinca is charged with the rape of a girl aged over 16 and two counts of sexual assault involving another teenager. The alleged offences occurred near a Premier Inn, close to Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach and Wellington Pier.

Sequence Of Events

Prosecutor Katherine Newson revealed both victims were strangers to Ilinca. The victims had been in a group with another man who procured alcohol. Ilinca then approached the group, reportedly sexually assaulting one of the girls behind a hotel before all parties moved onto the beach, where the alleged rape occurred.

Police Support And Investigation

Chief Inspector Nick Paling highlighted the distress caused to victims and the community. Specialist officers are supporting the girls, while police have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and encourage potential witnesses to come forward.

Related Arrest

Another man in his 30s was arrested in Northamptonshire on suspicion of rape connected to the same case. He remains on bail until August 10 as inquiries continue.

Next Hearing Scheduled

Ilinca has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on July 6. The investigation by Norfolk Police remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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