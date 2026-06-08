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TRIAL UPDATE Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

The jury at Preston Crown Court continues its second day of deliberations in the high-profile trial of Jamie Varley, a former high school teacher, accused of murdering and sexually abusing 13-month-old Preston Davey. The toddler tragically collapsed and died at his Blackpool home on 27 July 2023. Varley and his former partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, who also faces charges related to the death, deny the accusations.

Judge Urges Unanimous Verdict

The presiding judge has instructed the 12 jurors to reach a unanimous decision if possible, emphasising the need to separate emotion from their judgement amid distressing evidence heard in court.

Pathology Rules Out Drowning

Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour rejected Varley’s claim that Preston drowned after being left unattended in the bath. The post-mortem found the cause of death was acute upper airway obstruction caused by deliberate smothering or forceful insertion of an object into the mouth.

Contradictory Evidence On Bath Claim

Prosecutors highlighted that Preston’s hair and body were completely dry upon arrival at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, undermining the bath drowning story. Additionally, the infant did not cough up water during resuscitation.

Shocking Abuse Pattern Revealed

Forensic experts identified about 40 traumatic injuries on Preston’s body, indicating severe internal and external physical and sexual abuse. McGowan-Fazakerley testified he felt his trust in Varley was “misplaced” after seeing the medical evidence.

Defendants Maintain Innocence

Both Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, have pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder, manslaughter, child cruelty, and sexual assault.

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