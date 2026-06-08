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TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes have been paid to Chris Daniel, a beloved delivery driver from Bude, who died following a fatal three-vehicle collision on the A386 near Okehampton on 19 May. The 74-year-old father of two passed away at Derriford Hospital on 21 May after being involved in a crash between a Ford Transit van, a BMW estate, and a Citroen Relay Luton van. Emergency services, including Devon and Cornwall Police and Devon Air Ambulance, responded to the incident near Hatherleigh and Folly Gate.

Well-known Local Delivery Man

Chris Daniel had worked as a delivery driver for decades, beginning his career with Royal Mail in the 1970s in Holsworthy. Even after retiring from Royal Mail, he continued delivering parcels within the local communities of Holsworthy, Bude, Bideford, Torrington, Cornwall, and Devon. On the day of the collision, Chris was still actively working, delivering along routes in Hartland, Abbotsham, and Clovelly.

Details Of The Collision

The collision involved Chris’s Ford Transit, a BMW estate, and a Citroen Relay van shortly before 2pm. Tragically, the 33-year-old BMW driver from the Okehampton area died at the scene, while the Citroen driver escaped uninjured. Chris was critically injured and later died in the hospital.

Family’s Heartfelt Tribute

“We are devastated by the loss of our Dad, Chris Daniel, who died as a result of a traffic collision. Dad passed away after fighting for his life at Derriford ICU, Plymouth. He was loved so dearly and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him,” said his family.

The family expressed gratitude to the emergency responders, including fire crews, police, paramedics, and members of the public who helped at the scene. They also thanked Derriford ICU staff for their compassionate care.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Devon and Cornwall Police continue to appeal for information and dashcam footage related to the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage is asked to contact the police via their website or call 101 quoting log 397 of 19/5/26.

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