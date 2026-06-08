Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision left a motorcyclist badly injured near Bexhill. The crash happened on Saturday, 7 June at around 4.50pm on the westbound A259 Barnhorn Road, close to the petrol station at the junction with Coneyburrow Lane. A grey Vauxhall Vivaro van and a black Kawasaki motorcycle were involved. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment. The van driver, a 43-year-old local man, was unharmed.

Serious Injuries Confirmed

The injured rider remains in hospital following the collision, with police confirming his injuries are serious. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene after reports came in shortly before 5pm.

Scene Details

The incident occurred near the junction of Barnhorn Road and Coneyburrow Lane, a busy stretch of the A259. Both vehicles had been travelling westbound at the time of the collision.

Police Urge Witnesses

Sussex Police are conducting a full investigation and seek anyone who witnessed the incident or captured dashcam or CCTV footage, particularly between 4.40pm and 4.50pm near the Little Common roundabout.

Information can be reported online, quoting Operation Clutton.

Eyewitness details could assist with establishing the cause.

Community Safety Concerns

The police appeal" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">police appeal highlights ongoing concerns about road safety along this corridor and stresses the importance of coming forward with information to help prevent future incidents.