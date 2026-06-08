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TRAGIC CASE Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

The tragic case of 13-month-old Preston Davey, who died after alleged abuse by his adoptive fathers Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, is unfolding at Preston Crown Court in 2026. Following a prolonged investigation and medical examinations, the trial details the accusations of physical assault, neglect, and severe sexual abuse that led to Preston’s death in Blackpool.

Foster Care To Adoption

Preston was placed into foster care shortly after his birth in Manchester in June 2022. Social services and family described him as a “sweet, bubbly, and perfect” baby. In April 2023, Jamie Varley (37) and John McGowan-Fazakerley (32), a sales manager, adopted Preston and moved him to their home in Blackpool.

Repeated Hospital Admissions

Between April and July 2023, Preston was admitted to the hospital three times for various ailments. The prosecution alleges that during this period, he suffered routine physical assaults, neglect, and severe sexual abuse, including 13 indecent images and videos taken by Varley.

Fatal Incident And Contradictions

On 27 July 2023, Preston was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in full cardiac and respiratory arrest and was pronounced dead at 7:20 PM. Varley told police he left Preston unattended in the bath for two to three minutes and found him submerged after slipping from his bath seat. However, paramedics and medical experts stated that Preston’s body and hair were dry on arrival, disputing Varley’s drowning claim.

Trial Developments

The criminal trial began on 21 April 2026 but faced an unusual delay when the presiding judge discharged the first jury after a week, with the reason not publicly disclosed. A second jury was selected to restart proceedings. Medical experts testified that Preston had over 40 traumatic non-accidental injuries, with the cause of death linked to intentional smothering or forceful airway obstruction.

Defendants Testimonies

Jamie Varley denied any sexual interest or physical violence against Preston, expressing shame over strange phone photos but insisting he never deliberately hurt the child. Co-defendant John McGowan-Fazakerley stated his trust in Varley was “misplaced” and admitted he had initially believed the bath drowning story until he reviewed forensic evidence during remand. The trial continues at Preston Crown Court, with both men denying all charges related to the death and abuse of Preston Davey.

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