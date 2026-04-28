British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

Rachel Kerr, a 31-year-old British travel influencer from Dunblane, Scotland, has been reported missing in Agadir, Morocco. She was on a work trip and was last seen when she checked out of the Caribbean Village Agadir hotel on April 25. Her phone has been switched off since then, and her family has not heard from her for three days.

Family Issues Urgent Appeal

Rachel’s cousin, Claire Hill, has made a public plea for anyone who saw Rachel or has any contact with her connections in Morocco to come forward. The family is deeply worried about her safety and is urging people to provide any information, no matter how small.

Last Known Whereabouts

Rachel was last known to be at the Caribbean Village Agadir hotel before her disappearance. Her sudden disappearance and the fact that her phone has been off for several days have heightened concerns.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Local authorities and emergency services in Morocco have been alerted to assist in the search for Rachel. Her family is collaborating closely with police in both Morocco and the UK to locate her.