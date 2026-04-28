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NAPPY FETISH Adult Baby Diaper Lover Jailed for Nappy Theft in South Shields

Adult Baby Diaper Lover Jailed for Nappy Theft in South Shields

  An adult baby diaper lover with a “grotesque obsession” for soiled nappies has been jailed for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in South Shields. Abbie Taylor, 47, repeatedly raided bins near nurseries, care homes, and residential areas, despite court orders restricting her access, prompting distress to those affected.

Repeated Breaches Spark Jail

Taylor, who identifies as female but was born male, was first handed a CBO in 2023 banning her from coming within 100 metres of nurseries after causing harassment. Prosecuted for further offences between December 2023 and April 2024, Newcastle Crown Court sentenced her to 30 months in prison after she breached the order four times.

Grotesque Obsession With Soiled Nappies

Recorder Tony Hawks described Taylor’s behaviour as “anti-social and extremely distressing,” stating the purpose of the CBO was to stop her from rummaging through bins near care settings to retrieve soiled nappies and incontinence products. Psychiatric evidence confirmed her actions were not sexually motivated.

Disturbing Incidents Recorded

  • In December, a resident caught Taylor with a foot inside a bin and taking rubbish away over two days, confirmed by photographic evidence.
  • Taylor was filmed entering communal bin areas at a South Shields block of flats, climbing out with her trousers down while concealed in a bin bag.
  • Earlier in 2024, she was spotted removing items from a garden bin on Wansbeck Mews.

Distress To Nurseries And Residents

Staff and parents in nurseries across Cleadon, South Shields and Jarrow reported finding soiled nappies dumped and excrement smeared on milk bottles and fire escapes, causing considerable upset. Taylor’s history of intrusion into clinical waste bins and residential areas dates back to 2019.

Background And Legal Response

With 99 previous convictions mainly for driving and dishonesty, Taylor’s Facebook profile also referenced an “adult baby diaper lover” identity. Defence counsel Nick Lane confirmed no sexual motivation was present and highlighted Taylor’s cooperation with probation, aiming for improvement post-release. Prior to jail, Taylor received a suspended sentence with unpaid work and GPS tagging.

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