Man Jailed for Strangling Ex-Partner Twice in Leek

Ashley Wayne Pointon, 33, from Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 23 April after admitting strangling his ex-partner twice in Leek.

Repeated Strangulation Attacks

In September last year, Pointon strangled the victim in a Leek hotel, causing her to lose consciousness. She managed to escape and alert hotel staff, leading to Pointon’s removal from the premises. He repeated the attack in November at his home, forcing the victim to flee to a friend’s house before contacting police.

Police Action And Arrest

Pointon was arrested and declined to answer police questions during his custody interview. His charges were two counts of intentional strangulation.

Detective Praises Victim’s Bravery