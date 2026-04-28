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COURT SENTANCE Man Jailed for Brutal Assault and Sexual Offence in Denmead

  Ben Siddle, 27, from Willow Park, Havant, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after brutally assaulting and sexually abusing a woman in her 20s in Denmead. The offences occurred between August 2021 and October 2023, with the case heard at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Violent Attack Details

Siddle punched the victim, kicked her while wearing steel-toe cap boots, threw a diffuser at her, causing chemical burns, bit her arm, and grabbed her neck. He also damaged her property by throwing her phone against a wall and the fireplace.

Sexual Assault Conviction

Following the physical assault, Siddle sexually assaulted the woman and later tried to intimidate her by sending messages urging her to retract her police statement.

Convictions And Sentence

  • Three counts of assault by penetration
  • Three counts of actual bodily harm
  • Two counts of assault by beating
  • Intimidation of a witness
  • Criminal damage under £5,000

Siddle received an 18-year prison term plus a 5-year extension, was placed on the sex offender register indefinitely, and issued a restraining order.

Police Statement

Detective Constable Gemma Hodgkinson said: “Ben Siddle’s behaviour was abhorrent, leaving the victim living in fear for over two years. I commend the victim for her bravery to secure justice and ensure such offenders are removed from the streets. I hope this sentence allows her to begin healing and encourages others to report similar crimes.”

Support For Victims

Authorities urge anyone affected by sexual assault or rape to contact police on 101 for confidential help or use specialist support services available. For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/EHmoa.

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