PC Daniel Betts, a Metropolitan Police officer based in Bromley, was dismissed after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a parcel containing £160 trainers. The incident took place in Biggin Hill on December 22 last year during a neighbour dispute. The misconduct hearing on March 6 revealed details of Betts’ handling of the parcel, raising serious concerns about police conduct.

Dispute At Biggin Hill

Officers, including PC Betts, responded to a late-night neighbour row over a misdelivered parcel. One neighbour claimed the parcel was theirs, while the other refused to hand it over, citing their status as wanted by the police. Betts took possession of the parcel when the claimant left the scene, but later failed to return it properly.

Parcel Disposal Confusion

At the end of his shift, PC Betts left Bromley Police Station carrying the parcel. Hours later, other officers were alerted by the parcel’s owner. Betts initially said he had thrown the parcel away in a public bin in Biggin Hill, then changed his story, saying it was discarded near his home. This led to a police search and his arrest on suspicion of theft.

Evidence And Admission

During the misconduct hearing, PC Betts apologised and admitted to a ‘stupid mistake’ and lapse of judgment, insisting he intended only to dispose of the parcel. However, WhatsApp messages revealed he considered selling the trainers, stating: “I could easily sell them, but I’ll throw them away.”

Gross Misconduct And Dismissal

Commander Andy Brittain concluded that Betts’ conduct amounted to gross misconduct, noting that he had seriously contemplated selling the goods even if he did not carry it through. As a result, PC Betts was dismissed without notice following the March 6 panel hearing.