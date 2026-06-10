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FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Tributes Paid After Tragic A30 Collision Kills Two Boys in Cornwall

Tributes Paid After Tragic A30 Collision Kills Two Boys in Cornwall

Two young brothers tragically lost their lives following a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound A30 near Connor Downs, Cornwall, on Friday 28 May. Tobias Rice, 8, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 5-year-old brother Finley passed away four days later at Bristol Children’s Hospital. Devon and Cornwall Police and emergency services are continuing their investigation into the incident that has deeply affected the Christchurch community.

Parents Pay Moving Tribute

The boys’ parents described Tobias and Finley as full of life, energy and kindness. Tobias, who had just moved up to cubs, and Finley, about to start beavers, were both passionate about school and scouting. Their family, including two older sisters and extended relatives, are mourning their heartbreaking loss.

Christchurch Collision

Detective Inspector Andy Heath from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team thanked those who have come forward with information so far. He urged anyone with further details to contact police via 101, quoting reference 50260136471. Specially trained officers are supporting the family during this difficult time.

Man Arrested for Dangerous Driving

A local man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. He received treatment for minor injuries following the incident. Police continue to gather evidence as the investigation progresses.

Community In Mourning

The tragic deaths of Tobias and Finley Rice have left a lasting impact on friends, family, and the wider community. Their parents thanked the emergency services and NHS staff in the South West for their support during this devastating period while requesting privacy to grieve.

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