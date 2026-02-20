Tragedy has struck a Bridlington holiday park where teenagers Cherish and Ethan lost their lives. Their families have paid emotional tributes to the beloved youngsters, who were taken far too soon.

Mother’s Agonising Tribute to Cherish

Cherish’s mum broke down in grief, saying: “My girl, my world, my love, my everything. My perfect girl, my angel, has left this world and we are broken as a family. I am broken as a mother, and I will never ever be the same again.”

She added, “If you know me, I live and breathe my babies, and we were away for a few nights making the best memories ever. We have had the best life together and it has been ripped from under us. There are no words, I am shattered and will never recover. Hug your children tonight, you do not know how lucky you are.”

Warm Words for Ethan from Those Who Loved Him

Paying tribute to Ethan, his mum said, “Ethan was the most beautiful young man to walk the earth. He was generous, loving, charming and kind. He would help anyone and was a strong family man. He took care of himself and loved his Mum, Stepdad, brothers and sister.”

She continued, “There’s not one person who would dislike him even if they tried. His smile was contagious, and he could light up any room he walked into. Ethan, you will always be remembered for the amazing young man you were, and the one you were destined to be.”

She finished with a message to both teens: “Cherish was the apple of Ethan’s eye; everyone could see how smitten they both were. She was beautiful, elegant, and made Ethan happy. We know you will keep each other young and safe. Look after each other. Rest in peace.”

Ethan’s dad added a heartbreaking line: “I am a broken man without you, son. I will love you eternally my boy. You were taken way too soon from me. Love you always.”

Police Support Families and Ask for Privacy

Humberside Police confirmed officers trained to support families are helping those affected during this devastating time. Both families have asked the public to respect their privacy as they grieve these unimaginable losses.