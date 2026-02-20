Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

Tragedy has struck a Bridlington holiday park where teenagers Cherish and Ethan lost their lives....

Published: 4:07 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:07 pm February 20, 2026

Tragedy has struck a Bridlington holiday park where teenagers Cherish and Ethan lost their lives. Their families have paid emotional tributes to the beloved youngsters, who were taken far too soon.

Mother’s Agonising Tribute to Cherish

Cherish’s mum broke down in grief, saying: “My girl, my world, my love, my everything. My perfect girl, my angel, has left this world and we are broken as a family. I am broken as a mother, and I will never ever be the same again.”

She added, “If you know me, I live and breathe my babies, and we were away for a few nights making the best memories ever. We have had the best life together and it has been ripped from under us. There are no words, I am shattered and will never recover. Hug your children tonight, you do not know how lucky you are.”

Warm Words for Ethan from Those Who Loved Him

Paying tribute to Ethan, his mum said, “Ethan was the most beautiful young man to walk the earth. He was generous, loving, charming and kind. He would help anyone and was a strong family man. He took care of himself and loved his Mum, Stepdad, brothers and sister.”

She continued, “There’s not one person who would dislike him even if they tried. His smile was contagious, and he could light up any room he walked into. Ethan, you will always be remembered for the amazing young man you were, and the one you were destined to be.”

She finished with a message to both teens: “Cherish was the apple of Ethan’s eye; everyone could see how smitten they both were. She was beautiful, elegant, and made Ethan happy. We know you will keep each other young and safe. Look after each other. Rest in peace.”

Ethan’s dad added a heartbreaking line: “I am a broken man without you, son. I will love you eternally my boy. You were taken way too soon from me. Love you always.”

Police Support Families and Ask for Privacy

Humberside Police confirmed officers trained to support families are helping those affected during this devastating time. Both families have asked the public to respect their privacy as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News

POLICE PRAISED Herne Bay Burglar Jailed for Two and a Half Years

UK News

GUN SCARE Man Arrested at Gatwick After Gun Panic on Train

UK News
Man Caught Plotting Child Rape Behind Bars After Horrific Abuse Plans Exposed – UKNIP

Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

UK News

VILE TEACHER Predatory Ex-Southsea Teacher Jailed for Sending Naked Pics and Sleeping with Pupil

UK News
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing

TODDLER DEATH Two charged over the tragic death of three-year-old Isiayah Henry in Woolwich

UK News
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe

STAB ARREST Two Teens Stabbed in Mitcham Evening Attack

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER 18-Year-Old Busted Driving While Banned – Hit with Lengthy Ban

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

TEEN SEX ATTACK Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News

Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

UK News
Watch Live