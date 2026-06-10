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HIT AND RUN Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

A driver who fled the scene after a high-speed collision in Sheerness was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Luke Wells, 31, caused serious injuries when his Vauxhall Astra crashed into a Peugeot on Queenborough Road on 20 July 2024 at 7:41pm. Emergency services, including Kent Police, paramedics, and Kent Fire and Rescue, attended the incident.

Serious Injuries Reported

Four people in the Peugeot were hurt, with one passenger sustaining life-threatening fractures. The driver and another passenger also suffered fractures, requiring urgent medical attention.

Driver Fled Scene

Witnesses saw Wells driving erratically and speeding before the collision, then fleeing on foot towards Queenborough, discarding his sandals in a driveway.

Attempt To Evade Justice

Officers found Wells at his Minster home two hours later. He denied involvement, claiming he had sold the car days before and was cycling elsewhere. Evidence showed he tried to alter his appearance by shaving off his hair and beard, supported by witness photos and found hair clippings.

Forensic Proof And Conviction

DNA evidence inside the vehicle confirmed Wells’ presence at the collision. He pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice. On 3 June 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced him to 3 years and 10 months in prison, along with a four-year driving ban.

Police Comment

“Wells showed no regard for others, fleeing the scene and attempting to evade responsibility by altering his appearance,” said PC Sean Browne. “Thanks to witness support, justice was served.”

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