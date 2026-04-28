York Police Appeal After Tang Hall Vehicle Shooting Incident

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was shot at outside an address on Starkey Crescent, Tang Hall, York at around 9.25pm on Saturday, 7 March 2026. An unidentified man fired a gun at a car before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured, but detectives believe key witnesses may be too scared or unwilling to come forward, with the incident thought to be targeted and posing no wider community threat.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Detectives have urged residents in Tang Hall, especially those living on Starkey Crescent, Rockingham Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and Melrosegate, to share any information or footage that could assist the investigation. This includes new details from those already contacted during house-to-house enquiries.

Details Of The Shooting

The suspect approached the vehicle on foot and discharged a firearm before running away from the scene. Police have arrested four individuals connected to the case, all currently on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Community Reassurance

North Yorkshire Police have stressed that despite the seriousness of the event, there is no threat to the wider public. Officers are committed to finding those responsible and seek help from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity between 8.45pm and 9.45pm on the night of the incident.

Confidential Information Options

“We can assure those people that any information passed on will be treated with the strictest confidence,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson. “There is also the option to remain completely anonymous through Crimestoppers.”

Police remain determined to bring justice in this case and encourage those withholding information to come forward. Witnesses can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12260041722.