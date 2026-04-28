Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SHOTS FIRED York Police Appeal After Tang Hall Vehicle Shooting Incident

York Police Appeal After Tang Hall Vehicle Shooting Incident

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was shot at outside an address on Starkey Crescent, Tang Hall, York at around 9.25pm on Saturday, 7 March 2026. An unidentified man fired a gun at a car before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured, but detectives believe key witnesses may be too scared or unwilling to come forward, with the incident thought to be targeted and posing no wider community threat.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Detectives have urged residents in Tang Hall, especially those living on Starkey Crescent, Rockingham Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and Melrosegate, to share any information or footage that could assist the investigation. This includes new details from those already contacted during house-to-house enquiries.

Details Of The Shooting

The suspect approached the vehicle on foot and discharged a firearm before running away from the scene. Police have arrested four individuals connected to the case, all currently on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Community Reassurance

North Yorkshire Police have stressed that despite the seriousness of the event, there is no threat to the wider public. Officers are committed to finding those responsible and seek help from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity between 8.45pm and 9.45pm on the night of the incident.

Confidential Information Options

“We can assure those people that any information passed on will be treated with the strictest confidence,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson. “There is also the option to remain completely anonymous through Crimestoppers.”

Police remain determined to bring justice in this case and encourage those withholding information to come forward. Witnesses can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12260041722.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Drunk Met Police who crashed and was verbally abusive is sacked

POLICE SCANDAL Bromley Police Officer Fired Over Theft of £160 Trainers Parcel

UK News
Man Jailed for Strangling Ex-Partner Twice in Leek

SCUM BAG Man Jailed for Strangling Ex-Partner Twice in Leek

UK News

COURT SENTANCE Man Jailed for Brutal Assault and Sexual Offence in Denmead

UK News
Beckenham, Kent, England April 1, 2016: A Metropolitan Police officer standing beside a van at a nearby incident in a suburban street in Greater London. Several other officers were in the vicinity, many of them armed, and a number of unmarked police vehicles formed a road block

POLICE UPDATE Two Men Released After Kensington Gardens Terror Investigation Arrests

UK News
92-Year-Old Charged With Murder of 87-Year-Old Woman in Exeter

MURDER CHARGE 92-Year-Old Charged With Murder of 87-Year-Old Woman in Exeter

UK News
How Technology Is Blending Sports and Entertainment

How Technology Is Blending Sports and Entertainment

UK News
Baby Found Dead in Plymouth as Woman Arrested for Child Neglect

EMERGENCY CREWS RUSH TO THE SCENE Baby Found Dead in Plymouth as Woman Arrested for Child Neglect

UK News
York Police Appeal After Tang Hall Vehicle Shooting Incident

SHOTS FIRED York Police Appeal After Tang Hall Vehicle Shooting Incident

UK News
Feltham Motorcycle Crash Leaves Rider Critically Injured – Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

NEW TOOLS Met Police Arrest Six in South London Phone Theft Crackdown

UK News
Asylum Seeker Jailed for Essex Hotel Arson Causing Huge Damage

FIRE SENTANCE Asylum Seeker Jailed for Essex Hotel Arson Causing Huge Damage

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

FAMILY CONCERNED British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

UK News
British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

British Travel Influencer Rachel Kerr Missing in Agadir Morocco

UK News
Everyday Britain in Two Moments

Everyday Britain in Two Moments

UK News
Everyday Britain in Two Moments

Everyday Britain in Two Moments

UK News
Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

ARSON TRIAL Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

Breaking News, UK News
Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Bust Fraud Ring in Major Crackdown: 41 Arrests, £50k+ Recovered from Scammers

ROOF SCAMMERA Bexley Homeowners Scammed Out Of £245K By Cowboy Roofers

UK News
Kent Police Bust Fraud Ring in Major Crackdown: 41 Arrests, £50k+ Recovered from Scammers

Bexley Homeowners Scammed Out Of £245K By Cowboy Roofers

UK News
Two Men Arrested Over Fatal Assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary

POLICE ARREST Two Men Arrested Over Fatal Assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary

UK News
Two Men Arrested Over Fatal Assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary

Two Men Arrested Over Fatal Assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary

UK News
Teen Charged with Murder After Airbnb Host Stabbed in London

MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged with Murder After Airbnb Host Stabbed in London

UK News
Teen Charged with Murder After Airbnb Host Stabbed in London

Teen Charged with Murder After Airbnb Host Stabbed in London

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

RAPE CHARGE Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

UK News

BRING HIM HOME Police Seek Help to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Rubin from Redhill

UK News

Police Seek Help to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Rubin from Redhill

UK News
Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

AIRPORT ATTACK Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

UK News
Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

UK News
Watch Live