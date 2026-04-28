Trial Begins for Three Men Accused of Arson Linked to Sir Keir Starmer in London

The trial of Roman Lavrynovych, 21, Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, and Petro Pochynok, 34, accused of a series of arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, has started at the Old Bailey in London. The charges relate to three fires in north London during May 2025, with the case handled by Counter Terrorism Policing London due to the profile of the target.

Arson Charges Explained

Lavrynovych faces three counts of arson with intent to endanger life. Carpiuc and Pochynok each face one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and are currently held at HMP Belmarsh.

Fires In North London

A car fire on 8 May 2025 involved a Toyota RAV4 previously owned by Sir Keir Starmer in Kentish Town.

A front-door fire occurred at a property in Islington on 11 May.

A further arson attack targeted a former home of the Prime Minister on 12 May.

No injuries were reported from any of the incidents.

Trial Details And Security

A jury has been sworn in, and the trial is expected to last several weeks. Ukrainian-language interpreters are assisting at proceedings, reflecting the defendants’ needs. Despite the case’s political sensitivity, major news coverage has been limited, and no reporting restrictions apply.

Investigation Notes

The investigation, led by Counter Terrorism Policing London, is not being treated as terrorism-related despite the high-profile target. The trial continues as the court hears evidence.