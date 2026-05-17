Scott Hastings Rugby Legend Passes Away Aged 61

Tributes have flooded in for Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings, who has died aged 61. Hastings earned 65 caps for Scotland during an 11-year international career and represented the British & Irish Lions 12 times on two tours. He still holds the record for the most appearances at centre for Scotland.

Iconic Rugby Career

Scott Hastings was a dominant force in Scottish rugby throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. His skill and leadership on the field made him a formidable centre, whose performances remain highly regarded by fans and former players alike.

Tributes From Rugby Greats

Sir Ian McGeechan, former Scotland and Lions head coach, paid tribute, saying: “My association with Scott and his brother Gavin was always special for me because we came into the Scotland set-up, myself as coach, and Scott and Gavin as players, at the same time. We came in together, and we grew together.” He praised Hastings’ determination and influence during Lions tours and highlighted his standout performance in Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam victory over England.

Lasting Legacy

Hastings is remembered not only for his impressive cap tally but also for his fierce competitiveness and leadership. Sir Ian added: “Whatever jersey Scott wore, he just made it better.” His passing marks a significant loss to Scottish rugby and sports history.