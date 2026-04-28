Bin Fire Sends Smoke Across East Brighton Sheepcote Valley

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tackled a significant bin fire in Sheepcote Valley, East Brighton, on the afternoon of 28 April 2026. The blaze, involving multiple plastic wheelie bins, triggered thick smoke across the area, prompting emergency services to respond promptly. Residents were advised to stay clear, keep windows and doors shut, and exercise caution due to the smoke levels.

Rapid Fire Response

Firefighters were called at 1.02pm after reports of the fire and quickly dispatched two engines, later increasing to three as conditions intensified. Crews used two main jets, firefighting foam, and breathing apparatus to bring the blaze under control.

Widespread Smoke Impact

The thick smoke from the burning bins was visible across East Brighton, raising concerns among local residents. Over 25 emergency 999 calls were made by the public reporting the fire and smoke.

Safety Precautions Urged

Authorities urged people in the vicinity to avoid the area and stay indoors with windows and doors closed to minimise smoke inhalation risks.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the scale of the fire, emergency services confirmed no injuries have been reported at this time.