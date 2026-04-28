Bexley Homeowners Scammed Out Of £245K By Cowboy Roofers

At Woolwich Crown Court, Glyn Walters, 60, from North London, was linked to a roofing scam that fleeced ordinary homeowners in Bexley, Greenwich, Sutton and Croydon of almost £245,000. Between March and September 2021, victims paid for roof repairs that were either never done or completed to a shoddy standard. Walters lent his name to fake roofing businesses and had bank accounts set up under his identity to receive the fraudulent payments.

How The Scam Worked

Representatives from the fraudulent company would visit homes, claim the roofs needed urgent attention, and provide leaflets advertising their services. Homeowners, believing the traders to be legitimate, paid large sums of money up front. However, the work was either not carried out at all or was of extremely poor quality.

Victims Across London

The court identified five victims across London boroughs, including Bexley, Greenwich, Sutton and Croydon, who were grossly overcharged. Chartered surveyors confirmed the roofing jobs were substandard or incomplete, leaving homeowners out of pocket and facing costly repairs.

Walters Role And Court Ruling

Walters pleaded guilty to money laundering and admitted to opening bank accounts on behalf of the criminal group. He claimed he was coerced into involvement by threats to his family from associates described as ‘Irish travellers’. The judge acknowledged Walters had been exploited, given his history of depression, anxiety, and heroin addiction.

Judge Suspends Sentence

Despite the seriousness of the fraud and the £245,000 laundered, Judge Charlotte Welsh suspended Walters’ 54-week prison sentence, citing a realistic chance of rehabilitation. She noted his limited role in the scam and his difficult personal circumstances, including receiving benefits and universal credit, with no means to pay costs.

Police And Trading Standards Investigation

The scam was uncovered following a joint investigation by police and trading standards, culminating in Walters’ arrest in October 2021. Authorities continue to warn homeowners to remain vigilant against such sophisticated con artists claiming to offer home repair services.