92-Year-Old Charged With Murder of 87-Year-Old Woman in Exeter

Laurence Billam, 92, has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Shirley Billam at their home on Millbrook Lane, Exeter. Emergency services were called at around 12.40pm on Sunday 19 April following a welfare concern, but Shirley was found dead at the scene.

Elderly Victim Named

The woman who died has been identified as Shirley Billam, aged 87. The circumstances of her death prompted an immediate police response from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Charged Man To Appear In

Laurence Billam, residing at the same address, has been formally charged with murder. He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 April.

Family Support Underway

Specially trained officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are providing support to Shirley Billam’s family during this difficult time.

Police Appeal And Investigation

A force spokesman confirmed the timeline of events and stated that the investigation remains ongoing following the welfare call that led officers to the property.