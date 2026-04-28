Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London has released two men arrested in connection with a terrorism-related incident in Kensington Gardens on 17 April. The arrests followed the discovery of jars containing a non-hazardous substance. The 39-year-old man, arrested in Ealing on 21 April, was released without charge, while the 37-year-old man, detained in Devon on 26 April on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, remains on bail until July.

Counter Terrorism Policing Attack

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of CTP London, confirmed that the broader investigation into the Kensington Gardens incident is continuing despite the recent releases. Officers remain committed to tracing all individuals involved in this and other recent attacks targeting Jewish, Israeli, and Iranian sites.

Wider Security Operation

CTP is working closely with the Metropolitan Police to respond to multiple related incidents, including recent arson attacks. Specialist officers are providing enhanced security advice to community venues, organisations, and businesses across London.

Arson Charges Linked To Community

Since the arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on 23 March, police have charged eight people with arson-related offences, with one individual convicted. These charges form part of intensified efforts to combat hate crimes and protect targeted communities.