EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

Ronni Ancona, the award-winning actress and comedian best known for roles in Last Tango in Halifax and Big Impression, is set to leave the BBC soap EastEnders in the coming weeks. The 56-year-old joined the show late last year as Bea Pollard, a complex villain who orchestrated a major theft, causing turmoil for Honey Mitchell and landing her in hospital.

Short-lived Role

Ancona’s stint on EastEnders was always planned as limited. An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed her departure, explaining the dramatic storyline featuring Bea will unfold over the coming weeks before concluding. The role was initially extended to develop the character fully following her January 2026 debut.

Character Sparks Drama

Bea Pollard arrived as a friend of Linda Carter’s from school but quickly became one of the show’s antagonists. Her theft and subsequent actions set off intense drama in Albert Square, deeply affecting fan-favourite Honey Mitchell and shaking the community.

Behind The Scenes Insight

A source revealed that EastEnders executive producer Ben was keen to cast Ancona to bring a high-profile, nuanced character to the show following leadership changes behind the scenes. The role was designed to give Ancona a chance to settle into the soap’s pace and test audience response before deciding her future.

Actress Reflects On Role