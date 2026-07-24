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CRACK DOWN County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Kent Police Crack Down on Medway Network

County Lines Drug Dealer Jailed After Kent Police Crack Down on Medway Network

A key member of a county lines drug network operating across Medway and north Kent has been jailed for more than five years after police linked him to a mobile phone used to market Class A drugs to users. Ethan Reader, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after admitting a string of drug supply offences. Reader was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 9 July after pleading guilty to all five charges.

Suspicious car stop led to investigation

Kent Police first identified Reader in October 2025 when officers spotted a car behaving suspiciously in the Chatham area. When the vehicle was stopped, Reader fled on foot but was quickly detained by officers. A search of the car uncovered multiple packages of crack cocaine, heroin, and a large knife.

‘Bill Line’ phone exposed drug network

Officers also seized a mobile phone which was quickly identified as the “Bill Line” – a county lines phone used to send bulk text messages advertising Class A drugs to known users across Medway and Gravesend. Further enquiries established the number was registered to Reader. As detectives continued their investigation, Reader was arrested on two further occasions on suspicion of drug dealing.

Guilty to five offences

Reader admitted being concerned in the supply of:

  • Cannabis
  • Crack cocaine
  • Cocaine

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

“Drugs destroy lives”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Kitchener said the case highlighted Kent Police’s determination to dismantle county lines drug networks. He said:

“Drugs destroy lives and have a negative impact on the communities affected. This case demonstrates once again our commitment to tackling a small minority of drug dealers who target users with bulk texts and think they can remain anonymous.

“Ethan Reader played a pivotal role in distributing the most harmful drugs across the Medway and north Kent, and despite repeated arrests he has continued to offend.

“With relentless enforcement and persistent investigation, it has led to a custodial sentence that serves as a warning to anyone considering entering the drug trade.”

Kent Police said tackling county lines drug networks remains a priority as officers continue to target those responsible for supplying illegal drugs across Kent.

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