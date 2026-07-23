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EXPLOSION HORROR Man killed and three others rushed to hospital after industrial estate explosion in Bedford

Man killed and three others rushed to hospital after industrial estate explosion in Bedford

A man has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a devastating explosion ripped through an industrial unit in Bedford. Emergency services were called to Brunel Road at around 3.50pm on Thursday, 23 July, following reports of a suspected explosion at an industrial premises. Bedfordshire Police confirmed one man was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to hospital for treatment.

Residents heard ‘bomb-like’ blast

People living nearby described hearing a huge explosion that shook the surrounding area. One resident said: “It sounded like a bomb going off.” Another added: “It did sound like an explosion of some sort, followed by the sound of lots of debris falling.” Emergency services quickly sealed off the area while specialist teams assessed the scene.

Investigation underway

Bedfordshire Police said officers are expected to remain at the industrial estate until the investigation is formally handed over to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). An initial police cordon has since been lifted and all surrounding roads have now reopened. The cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed.

Appeal for respect

Police have urged members of the public to avoid speculation while enquiries continue. In a statement, the force said: “One man died at the scene and three others have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.” Officers have asked people to refrain from sharing unverified information on social media out of respect for those affected and their families. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal explosion remain ongoing.

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