Two Albanian Drug Gang Members Jailed After Police Seize £1.8 Million Cocaine Haul and Loaded Handgun

Two members of an Albanian organised crime group have been jailed after police uncovered nearly £2 million worth of cocaine, a loaded handgun and tens of thousands of pounds in cash during a raid in north-west London. Zyber Tusha, 47, was sentenced to 12 years and six months’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Friday 24 July after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a firearm. Co-defendant Oltjan Serferi, 21, of no fixed address, admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for four years.

£1.5 million cocaine stash discovered

The investigation was led by the London Organised Crime Partnership, a joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police. Officers arrested Tusha at his home on the Beaufort Estate, Colindale, on 5 February. Inside the property, investigators seized:

19kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.5 million .

with an estimated street value of . A Springfield semi-automatic handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition .

loaded with . £40,615 in cash .

. Six fake identity documents .

. Five mobile phones .

. 21kg of cutting agent used to prepare cocaine for sale.

Second suspect caught carrying more cocaine

While officers were carrying out the arrest, Serferi arrived at the address carrying a bag containing a further 4kg of cocaine, worth an estimated £320,000. Police said he dropped the bag and attempted to flee but was quickly detained by officers.

Both men to be deported

Authorities confirmed both Tusha and Serferi were living in the United Kingdom illegally. Following the completion of their prison sentences, both men will be deported from the UK.

Organised crime targeted

The National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised crime groups responsible for supplying large quantities of Class A drugs and illegal firearms into London. The seizure removed around 23kg of cocaine, with a combined estimated street value of approximately £1.82 million, alongside a loaded firearm capable of causing catastrophic harm.