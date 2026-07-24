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SIZE OF THREE BOATS Record 165 Migrants Cross Channel in Single Boat as UK Sees Biggest Small Boat Crossing Yet

Record 165 Migrants Cross Channel in Single Boat as UK Sees Biggest Small Boat Crossing Yet

A record 165 migrants crossed the English Channel in a single inflatable boat, marking the largest individual small boat crossing since records began in 2018. The overcrowded vessel was launched from the French coast at around 6.30am on Thursday 23 July before being intercepted by a Border Force vessel in UK waters and brought into Dover. The crossing surpassed the previous record of 128 people on a single boat, set earlier this month.

Hundreds arrive in three boats

Home Office figures show 366 migrants crossed the Channel in three boats on Thursday. The latest arrivals came a day after 172 people made the journey, ending an 11-day pause in crossings caused by poor weather and strong winds. Provisional figures indicate 13,007 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year.

Concerns over overcrowded vessel

Sources said the inflatable boat carrying the 165 migrants measured approximately 12 metres in length. The French lifeboat service described the crossing as unprecedented, warning the vessel was dangerously overcrowded. A spokesperson told French media:

“The situation is alarming, unique and exceptional.”

They added that one of the inflatable tubes was reportedly leaking while crew members attempted to keep it inflated as the boat continued towards the UK. French rescue crews also handed out life jackets to several migrants who were not wearing flotation devices.

Multi-agency response

The UK Coastguard said Border Force vessels, a Coastguard aircraft and the RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat were all involved in responding to small boat activity in the Channel. Images from Dover showed groups of migrants wearing life jackets being brought ashore after being intercepted at sea.

Political reaction

The record crossing has intensified debate over the Government’s immigration policy. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp described the incident as “absolutely shocking” and criticised Prime Minister Andy Burnham, claiming he had yet to outline his plans for tackling illegal Channel crossings. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also criticised the Government, while Labour peer Lord Glasman called for a tougher approach to preventing crossings.

Smuggling crackdown continues

The latest arrivals come as authorities continue efforts to disrupt people-smuggling networks. Earlier this week, the National Crime Agency confirmed it had seized 25 inflatable boats and 25 outboard engines destined for suspected smuggling gangs after they were discovered in a shipping container at the Port of Felixstowe. Officials believe the seizure may have prevented up to 2,000 attempted Channel crossings. Meanwhile, an Afghan national was jailed for two years after admitting steering an overloaded migrant boat across the Channel in May, endangering those on board. The Government has not yet commented specifically on Thursday’s record crossing.

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