Three Croydon Men Jailed for 44 Years After Point-Blank Shotgun Attempted Murder

Three men have been jailed for a combined 44 years after a man survived a point-blank shotgun blast to the chest during a planned attempted murder in south London. The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot at close range on Walsh Crescent, New Addington, in May 2025, after attackers ambushed him as he stood beside his parked car. Despite suffering catastrophic injuries, he managed to drive himself to hospital and survived.

Point-blank shotgun attack

Prosecutors said a black saloon car pulled up alongside the victim before Tevin Nzita got out armed with a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun. He fired two shots in quick succession. The first blast smashed through the windscreen of the victim’s vehicle, narrowly missing him. A second shot was then fired through the driver’s side window, striking the victim in the chest at point-blank range. Emergency treatment saved his life.

Crucial evidence led detectives to suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police quickly identified the gunman after discovering a mobile phone left inside the victim’s car. The device contained footage showing the victim confronting Nzita just minutes before the shooting. Investigators then pieced together the movements of all three suspects using CCTV, mobile phone evidence and GPS tracking. The getaway vehicle was later found in Old Coulsdon, where police discovered it had been repaired and fitted with cloned number plates in an attempt to avoid detection. Nzita and Anthony Da Sousa were arrested within two weeks of the shooting, while Christopher Da Sousa was arrested in December 2025.

Three men sentenced

Following their convictions on 4 June 2026, the three men were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 23 July 2026.

Tevin Nzita

Nzita was convicted of:

Attempted murder.

Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He received a life sentence and must serve a minimum of 25 years before being considered for parole.

Anthony Da Sousa

Anthony Da Sousa, who drove the getaway car and arranged repairs and cloned number plates, was convicted of:

Wounding with intent.

Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Christopher Da Sousa

Christopher Da Sousa was found guilty of encouraging and assisting the offences after locating the victim, directing the attackers and helping plan the shooting. He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

“Complete disregard for human life”

The Metropolitan Police described the attack as a “planned and incredibly dangerous” attempted murder. Detectives said the use of a sawn-off shotgun in broad daylight demonstrated the trio’s “complete disregard for human life”, adding that the victim was fortunate to survive such devastating injuries. Police said the lengthy prison sentences reflect the seriousness of the offence and the significant danger posed to the wider public by the attack.