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KNIFE ATTACK Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing at Wiltshire Housing Development as Two Arrested

Man Fighting for Life After Stabbing at Wiltshire Housing Development as Two Arrested

A man is fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver at a housing development in Wiltshire, prompting the arrest of two men. Emergency services were called to the Wain Homes development at Widham Gardens, Station Road, Purton, at around 11.05am on Thursday 23 July following reports of a serious assault. A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver. It is understood he sustained injuries to his head.

Air ambulance called

Paramedics, supported by the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, treated the casualty at the scene before he was airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for specialist treatment. His condition has been described as life-threatening.

Two men arrested

Wiltshire Police confirmed a 36-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A second 36-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

Police: “No wider threat”

Detective Chief Inspector Deb Hatch said:

“This is a serious incident which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“I can confirm that we have arrested two people in connection with the incident and we are not currently looking for anybody else.

“I’d like to reassure the community that this is believed to be a targeted, isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area in the coming hours and days.

“If you witnessed what happened and we haven’t spoken with you, or you have any concerns, please come forward and speak with one of our officers.”

Appeal for information

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has relevant information, is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Wiltshire Police website, quoting the relevant incident details. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. An investigation into the attempted murder remains ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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