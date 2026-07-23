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DISCIPLINE ROW Firefighters investigated after giving cancer survivor a ride in fire engine

Firefighters investigated after giving cancer survivor a ride in fire engine

Three firefighters are facing a disciplinary investigation after allegedly allowing a young boy recovering from cancer to ride in a fire engine during a community open day. The incident, involving Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), has sparked anger among firefighters after the crew were reported for allegedly taking a small group of children on a short journey in the appliance. The fire service is understood to be investigating because the ride took place on a public road, raising concerns that the children could have been placed at risk.

“It made the little boy’s day”

An unnamed firefighter said one of the children was a young boy recovering from cancer, describing the gesture as one intended to bring joy to him and his family. He said: “One of the children was a little boy who is recovering from cancer. It made both his day – and his parents’. The brigade is always pushing community engagement, then they react like this, which is completely over the top. “It is a travesty. The engine went no more than a quarter of a mile down the road, then circled a roundabout and came back. It was not even two minutes.” The firefighter added that the boy had a passion for fire engines and said similar gestures had been carried out by firefighters over many years. “The lad loves fire engines and it is the type of stuff done by many firefighters over the years. This is all part of a recent clampdown on discipline by the service’s professional standards department. “Really, in this case, a bit of common sense should have been applied.”

Concerns over disciplinary action

The firefighter claimed the investigation has angered colleagues across the service. He said those involved could face sanctions ranging from a final written warning to more serious disciplinary action. He added there had been discussions among firefighters about possible industrial action, although not strike action.

Fire service responds

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the matter is being investigated. They said: “Where concerns are raised regarding conduct, they are considered through the appropriate procedures to ensure the standards expected of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service staff are maintained.” The service has not commented further while the investigation remains ongoing.

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