Two Arrested for Allegedly Helping Escaped Prisoner as Hunt for HMP Ford Fugitive Continues

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of helping an inmate who escaped from HMP Ford nearly three weeks ago, as police continue their search for the convicted drug offender. Officers are still hunting Oliver Mazirel, 38, who escaped from the open prison near Arundel, West Sussex, on the evening of Tuesday 30 June. Mazirel was serving a prison sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs when he allegedly climbed the prison fence and fled.

Two men arrested

As part of the ongoing investigation, Sussex Police have arrested two men from Worthing, aged 35 and 38, on suspicion of assisting Mazirel following his escape. Both have been questioned as detectives continue to investigate how the fugitive managed to evade capture. Police have also revealed they are seeking a third person who they believe may have helped Mazirel after he absconded.

Police warning

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said:

“As part of our investigation we have arrested two men from Worthing, aged 35 and 38, on suspicion of assisting Mazirel after he escaped from prison.

“We are looking for a third person who we also believe assisted him.

“We intend to return Mazirel to prison and I want to make it very clear as to the consequences of assisting someone who remains at large. It is a serious offence that carries a prison sentence of up to ten years.”

CCTV released

Detectives have released CCTV footage showing Mazirel shortly before his escape in the hope that someone recognises him or knows where he is hiding. He is described as:

5ft 7in tall

Short light brown hair

Known to have links to Worthing and Littlehampton

Public urged not to approach him

Police are urging anyone who has seen Mazirel or has information about his whereabouts to come forward. DI Jacobs added:

“I am urging the public to come forward with information, however small, that could help us in our search for Mazirel.”

Anyone who sees Oliver Mazirel is urged not to approach him but instead to call 999 immediately, quoting Operation Patch. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.