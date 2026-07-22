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TRIBUTES PAID Heartbroken Wife Pays Tribute to Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near West Kennett

Heartbroken Wife Pays Tribute to Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near West Kennett

The devastated wife of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A4 in Wiltshire has paid an emotional tribute to her “wonderful husband”, saying she feels “incredibly blessed” to have shared her life with him. Alex Daines, 35, died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a Fiat Tipo on the A4 at West Kennett on Sunday 19 July. Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

“My wonderful husband”

In a heartfelt tribute released through Wiltshire Police, Alex’s wife, Sammi, spoke of the profound loss facing their family. She said:

“On the 19th of July, we received the most heartbreaking news.

“Unfortunately, my wonderful husband Alex Daines had passed away.”

Sammi described Alex as a man who touched the lives of countless people through his military service, love of rugby and passion for motorcycling.

“So many of you knew how fantastic he was and how much love he had for so many of us, whether it was from his time in the army, from biker groups, watching him play rugby, or simply because you had the privilege of being his friend.”

Three children left heartbroken

Alex leaves behind three children, who Sammi said are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. She added:

“He has three fantastic children, all of whom are heartbroken from this news. I ask you to bear in mind how young they are and how fresh this is for all of us.

“All of our lives have been completely turned upside down, and I simply do not know how to live without him by my side.”

“He held my hand every step”

Sammi also reflected on the unwavering support Alex had given her during years of ill health. She said:

“I personally have had a very difficult time with my health over the last ten years that Alex and I were together, and he has held my hand along every step.

“The thought of him now not being there will never feel right, but I know we all carry a special piece of him in our hearts. He was always the man who wouldn’t hesitate to pick you back up if you fell.”

Describing the impact of his loss, she added:

“Although my life, and many others, will never be the same without Alex, I feel incredibly blessed to have called him my husband and experienced the never-ending amount of love and joy he created in his wake.

“He is now resting peacefully, and I ask for some time to be given to me and my family while we face the hardest times we have had to face yet.”

Investigation continues

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A4 at West Kennett on Sunday 19 July, where Alex sadly died following the crash involving his motorcycle and a Fiat Tipo. Wiltshire Police’s investigation into the circumstances of the collision remains ongoing. Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact the force.

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