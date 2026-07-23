Brighton Launches First Legal E-Scooter Hire Scheme as 300 Scooters Planned Across City

Brighton & Hove is entering a new era of transport with the launch of its first government-approved e-scooter hire scheme, offering residents and visitors a legal way to travel across the city. The Beryl e-scooter trial officially launches on Friday 24 July, with an initial fleet of 100 electric scooters available from 20 dedicated hubs across Brighton & Hove. The rollout will expand throughout the summer, with 300 e-scooters expected to be available from 34 hubs by the end of the second phase.

Legal alternative to private e-scooters

The introduction makes Brighton & Hove one of more than 50 towns and cities across the UK to operate a Government-approved e-scooter hire scheme. While the Beryl scooters can legally be used as part of the trial, privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to ride on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and other public spaces. Users will be able to hire the scooters through the Beryl app, which also provides free minute bundles for jobseekers and people receiving Universal Credit. The council says the scheme aims to provide a safe, affordable and environmentally friendly transport option while helping reduce congestion and improve air quality.

‘Very exciting for Brighton & Hove’

Councillor Trevor Muten, Brighton & Hove City Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said:

“This is very exciting for Brighton & Hove. E-scooters are a convenient and enjoyable way for people to get around and have been shown to have both mental and physical health benefits.

“A properly controlled and regulated trial means the city now offers a safe and legal alternative to illegal e-scooters.

“With more sustainable transport options available too, we can reduce congestion on our roads, cut emissions and improve air quality.”

Phil Ellis, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Beryl, said the scheme would make active travel more accessible for commuters, residents and visitors alike. He said the trial offers people “a safe, sustainable, and genuinely fun way to explore the city.”

Strict safety rules

The trial includes several safety measures designed specifically for Brighton & Hove. Riders must:

Be aged 18 or over

Hold at least a provisional driving licence

Ride only on roads, cycle lanes and shared-use paths

The scooters cannot be used on pavements, while GPS technology will automatically enforce no-go areas and reduced-speed zones, including preventing use along the promenade and Undercliff Walk. The scooters will have a maximum speed of 12.5mph, below the national trial limit of 15mph. A nightly curfew will also operate, meaning new hires cannot begin between midnight and 5am. Each scooter is fitted with front and rear lights, a horn, bell, registration plate and is covered by third-party liability insurance. The council has warned that users who ride dangerously or engage in anti-social behaviour could have their accounts suspended or permanently banned.

Expansion planned

The first phase launches with 20 hubs, including locations along the seafront, in the city centre and at Brighton and Hove railway stations. A further 18 potential hub locations are expected to be considered as part of a third phase of the rollout. Brighton & Hove City Council said the scheme has been developed following public consultation and lessons learned from e-scooter trials elsewhere in the UK, with safety at the heart of the project.