Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE APPEAL Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Changing Injuries After Three-Vehicle Crash on A30 in Wiltshire

Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Changing Injuries After Three-Vehicle Crash on A30 in Wiltshire

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries following a serious three-vehicle collision on the A30 near Fovant. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.50pm on Wednesday 22 July after a crash involving a Volkswagen Crafter van, a BMW R 1300 RS SE motorcycle and a Toyota C-HR near Dean Lane.

Rider taken to hospital

Wiltshire Police said the rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man, sustained life-changing injuries in the collision. He was taken to hospital for specialist treatment. The condition of those travelling in the other vehicles has not been disclosed.

Investigation underway

Officers from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Road policing officers are working to establish exactly how the collision occurred and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured the incident on dashcam. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 164 of 22 July 2026. Alternatively, information can be emailed to [email protected]. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

EBOLA ALERT UK Humanitarian Worker Flown Home After Potential Ebola Exposure in DR Congo

UK News
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

LEFT HANGING Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Left Waiting by BT Over Nearly £1,000 Billing Dispute

UK News

FACING JAIL Man Guilty of Helping Escaped Terrorist Daniel Khalife Evade Police After Prison Break

UK News
Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist, 18, Dies Days After Crash Near Tunbridge Wells as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

MAJOR HAUL Huge £500,000 Cannabis Farm Uncovered at Disused Poultry Unit in Wiltshire

UK News
Teen Arrested After E-Scooter Collision Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bexleyheath

TEEN ARREST Teen Arrested After E-Scooter Collision Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bexleyheath

UK News
Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

HORRIFIC ATTACK Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

UK News
German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

German-engineered tech products trending in the UK

UK News
Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

E SCOOTER Person Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre After Serious Crash Near Danson Park

UK News
Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

TRAGIC END Girl, 11, Drowned After Jumping Into River Thames to Retrieve Friend’s Shoe, Inquest Hears

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

UK News
Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

Concern Grows Over Reports Iranian Teen Faces Execution After Protest Arrest

UK News
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

PAYRISE Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Andy Slaughter Appointed Solicitor-General by Prime Minister Andy Burnham

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

Three Teenagers Jailed for 46 Years Over Murder of 16-Year-Old Kayden Moy at Irvine Beach

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

DEEPLY SHOCKING Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

UK News
‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

BACK BEHIND BARS ‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

UK News
‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

PRISON SENTANCE Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Arrested for Allegedly Helping Escaped Prisoner as Hunt for HMP Ford Fugitive Continues

PRISON MANHUNT Two Arrested for Allegedly Helping Escaped Prisoner as Hunt for HMP Ford Fugitive Continues

UK News
Two Arrested for Allegedly Helping Escaped Prisoner as Hunt for HMP Ford Fugitive Continues

Two Arrested for Allegedly Helping Escaped Prisoner as Hunt for HMP Ford Fugitive Continues

UK News
Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

UK News
Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

UK News
Farage, visas and reparations: how Reform UK’s ultimatum turned into a lesson in post‑colonial arrogance

Farage, visas and reparations: how Reform UK’s ultimatum turned into a lesson in post‑colonial arrogance

UK News
Farage, visas and reparations: how Reform UK’s ultimatum turned into a lesson in post‑colonial arrogance

Farage, visas and reparations: how Reform UK’s ultimatum turned into a lesson in post‑colonial arrogance

UK News
Watch Live