Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Changing Injuries After Three-Vehicle Crash on A30 in Wiltshire

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries following a serious three-vehicle collision on the A30 near Fovant. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.50pm on Wednesday 22 July after a crash involving a Volkswagen Crafter van, a BMW R 1300 RS SE motorcycle and a Toyota C-HR near Dean Lane.

Rider taken to hospital

Wiltshire Police said the rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man, sustained life-changing injuries in the collision. He was taken to hospital for specialist treatment. The condition of those travelling in the other vehicles has not been disclosed.

Investigation underway

Officers from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Road policing officers are working to establish exactly how the collision occurred and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured the incident on dashcam. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 164 of 22 July 2026. Alternatively, information can be emailed to [email protected]. Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.