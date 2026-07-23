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KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Two People Seriously Injured in Suspected Gillingham Stabbing

Man Arrested After Two People Seriously Injured in Suspected Gillingham Stabbing

A man has been arrested after two people suffered serious injuries in an alleged stabbing in Gillingham. Kent Police launched an investigation after a man and a teenage boy were reportedly assaulted in an alleyway between Ingram Road and Woodlands Road shortly before 11pm on Monday 20 July. The victims were walking towards Woodlands Road when they were allegedly approached by a man coming from the direction of The Vineries. Police say the suspect is alleged to have assaulted both victims before leaving the scene in the direction from which he had come.

Victims taken to hospital

Both the adult man and the teenage boy were taken to a local hospital for treatment after suffering injuries consistent with stab wounds. The adult has since been discharged from hospital, while the teenager remains receiving treatment. Officers attended the scene and carried out initial enquiries, including securing evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

Suspect arrested

On Wednesday 22 July, detectives arrested a 33-year-old British man from the local area on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Appeal for witnesses

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the alleged assault. Anyone who can assist is urged to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/118240/26. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by submitting details through its online reporting service. Police say enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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