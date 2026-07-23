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SERIAL OFFENDER Repeat Canterbury Shoplifter Jailed Within 24 Hours of Arrest After Targeting Same Supermarket

Repeat Canterbury Shoplifter Jailed Within 24 Hours of Arrest After Targeting Same Supermarket

A prolific shoplifter who repeatedly stole from the same Canterbury supermarket has been jailed less than 24 hours after his arrest. Stuart Taylor, 37, of no fixed address, admitted seven shoplifting offences after repeatedly targeting Sainsbury’s in St Dunstan Street, Canterbury. He appeared before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 July, where he pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 30 weeks in prison.

Seven thefts from same store

Kent Police launched an investigation after receiving reports that a man had repeatedly stolen goods from the supermarket between April and July 2026. The stolen items included around 20 steaks, cleaning products and confectionery, with a combined value of approximately £290. After reviewing hours of CCTV footage, officers identified Taylor as the suspect. Enquiries also revealed he was wanted for breaching the terms of a suspended sentence order.

Arrested by patrol officers

Officers on patrol located Taylor in Westgate Gardens on Monday 20 July, where he was arrested. He was remanded in custody and charged with seven counts of shoplifting before appearing in court the following day.

‘Repeat offending has consequences’

Police Sergeant Emily Thayre said:

“This kind of repeat offending has not only a detrimental effect on the businesses targeted but also leads to increased prices for law-abiding customers.

“Taylor disregarded the conditions placed on him by the court following previous offending and now has to face the consequences.

“I am pleased that, thanks to the knowledge and quick work of local officers, we were able to quickly identify and arrest him, helping to prevent further offences.”

Kent Police said the swift investigation and arrest ensured the persistent offender was brought before the courts within a day, resulting in an immediate custodial sentence.

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