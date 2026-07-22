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BT U-TURN BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

BT has refunded a terminally ill customer after her family raised concerns about a long-running billing issue, thanking the telecoms giant for the compassion and understanding it showed in resolving the matter. The family of 70-year-old Maria Jackson, who is receiving palliative care after being diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer, said they initially feared the dispute would take weeks to resolve following confusion over historic billing and a breakdown in communication. However, following further discussions, BT reviewed the account, issued a full refund and apologised for the customer’s experience.

Family raised concerns over charges

Relatives said they discovered Mrs Jackson had been paying for a mobile SIM that had been added when her BT broadband contract was renewed in July 2022. The family believed the SIM card had never been requested or used, as Mrs Jackson already had an existing EE mobile contract. They said the monthly payments continued for several years before being identified. Initially, the family feared the issue would not be resolved quickly, causing additional worry during an already difficult time as they focused on caring for Mrs Jackson.

BT reviews case

Following a review of the complaint, BT apologised and confirmed a full refund had been issued. A BT spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for Mrs Jackson’s experience. We take the welfare of our customers very seriously and we’re sorry that on this occasion our service fell below the high standard we strive to deliver to our customers. “After thoroughly reviewing this case, we have provided her with a full refund to acknowledge her experience.” BT also confirmed it would be reviewing how the complaint had been handled. The spokesperson added that the company would be addressing Mrs Jackson’s complaint resolution experience through internal guidance and staff retraining.

Billing explanation

BT said monthly bills had been produced throughout the period, detailing the mobile service and associated charges. The company encouraged customers to regularly review their bills and contact BT if anything appeared incorrect.

Family thanks BT

Following the outcome, Mrs Jackson’s family thanked BT for the way the matter had ultimately been resolved. They said they appreciated the company’s understanding, compassion and willingness to review the case once the circumstances surrounding Mrs Jackson’s terminal illness had been fully understood. The family said they hope the case will help highlight the importance of recognising vulnerable customers and ensuring concerns involving those receiving end-of-life care are dealt with as quickly and compassionately as possible.

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