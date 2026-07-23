Urgent Search for Missing Non-Verbal Woman Last Seen Near Kentish Town Station

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable woman who has gone missing from Kentish Town, with officers becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. Fatumata, 27, was last seen at her home near Kentish Town railway station at around 9.10pm on Monday 20 July. The Metropolitan Police said extensive enquiries are underway to trace her, including reviewing hours of CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Growing concern

Officers believe Fatumata may have travelled away from Kentish Town using London’s bus or rail network and could now be elsewhere in the capital or surrounding counties. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and may also be wearing a knee-length light brown overcoat.

Detective Inspector Marc Robinson, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Fatumata’s welfare and carrying out multiple enquiries to locate her.

“She is non-verbal and may not be able to communicate that she needs help.

“We are releasing an image of what Fatumata was last seen wearing, and I would urge people to look at Fatumata’s picture and, if you recognise her, call us immediately.”

Can you help?

Anyone who sees Fatumata or has any information that could help officers locate her is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting CAD 8588/20JUL26. Police are asking the public to remain vigilant, particularly at railway stations, bus interchanges and other public transport hubs across London and neighbouring counties, as the search continues.