Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

A man has been charged with multiple offences after police were called to reports of an allegedly intoxicated driver with a child in his car at a Wiltshire service station. Wiltshire Police were called to Warminster Services on Bath Road, off the A350 and A36, at around 10pm on Monday, 21 July, following concerns that a man was attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol. Officers attended and located a blue Volkswagen Polo, where they found a child inside the vehicle along with what police described as a significant amount of alcohol.

Multiple charges

Police allege the driver failed to provide a roadside breath sample and was arrested. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. During enquiries, officers also established that an alleged assault had taken place inside the on-site Burger King before they arrived. Michal Korgul, 39, of Wyville Road, Frome, has since been charged with seven offences:

Using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Assault by beating a woman, allegedly by spitting in her face.

Two counts of common assault against a woman.

Failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Driving while disqualified.

Using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court.

Witness appeal

Wiltshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the alleged assaults inside Burger King or saw the blue Volkswagen Polo being driven in the area of Warminster Services before 10pm on Monday evening to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260088213. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.