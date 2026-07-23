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PENSIONER ATTACK Teen Arrested After Pensioner Seriously Injured in Catapult Attack in Cranbrook

Teen Arrested After Pensioner Seriously Injured in Catapult Attack in Cranbrook

A teenager has been arrested after a pensioner suffered serious injuries when he was allegedly struck by a projectile fired from a catapult in Cranbrook. Kent Police launched an investigation following the incident on Waterloo Road at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 June. Officers were called to reports that five young people had been involved in an incident in which a catapult was allegedly fired towards a man in his 70s.

Pensioner suffered serious injuries

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including a serious injury to his wrist, and later attended hospital for treatment after speaking to officers at the scene. Police said the group fled on foot towards The Hill, an area locally known as The Crane, before officers arrived. An investigation was launched to identify those responsible.

Teenager arrested

On Sunday 19 July, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the assault. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police appeal for witnesses

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/96574/26. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting service. Police say enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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