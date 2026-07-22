Child Rapist Jailed for More Than 22 Years After Targeting Children and Women

A convicted child rapist who preyed on children and adult women over a number of years has been jailed for more than 22 years. Lewis Stevens, 34, of Newtown Green, Ashford, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 16 July after being found guilty of a string of serious sexual offences. The court imposed an extended sentence of 22 years and six months’ imprisonment, with Stevens also ordered to serve a further six years and six months on licence once he becomes eligible for parole.

Investigation uncovered multiple victims

Kent Police launched an investigation into Stevens in 2021 after allegations emerged that he had raped two children during the late 2000s. As detectives continued their enquiries, a woman came forward alleging she had also been raped by Stevens, while another reported he had sent her indecent images of himself. Officers also established that Stevens had sexually assaulted a third child. He was arrested in November 2021 before being charged with multiple sexual offences.

Jury convicted him of 10 offences

Stevens denied all of the allegations against him. Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of 10 offences, including five counts of rape of a child. The convictions related to offences committed against both children and adults over a prolonged period.

‘Persistent and remorseless danger’

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Hughes said:

“Stevens’ sickening crimes occurred over a prolonged period of time, showing him to be a persistent and remorseless danger to the community.

“His victims have endured horrific experiences, and Stevens’ denial of his actions forced them to relive them in what must have been a very difficult court process.

“We are satisfied he will spend a long time behind bars, and we hope this jail term will give those he’s abused a sense that justice has been served.”

Kent Police praised the courage of the victims who came forward, saying their evidence was instrumental in securing Stevens’ conviction and lengthy prison sentence.