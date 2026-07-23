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CCTV RELEASED CCTV Appeal After Woman Lets Two Strangers Into Gillingham Home Before Cash Stolen

CCTV Appeal After Woman Lets Two Strangers Into Gillingham Home Before Cash Stolen

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a woman allegedly had cash stolen from her home after allowing two strangers inside. Kent Police is appealing for information following a reported burglary at a property near Gillingham High Street on the evening of Wednesday 24 June. Officers were called to the address at around 9.15pm after it was reported that two unknown men had entered the victim’s home.

Cash allegedly stolen

According to police, the victim allowed the pair into her property despite not knowing them. It is alleged the men then searched the house before stealing a quantity of cash. Patrols attended the scene and carried out house-to-house enquiries while officers also reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

CCTV image released

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information which could help the investigation, is urged to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/101759/26. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by submitting information through its online reporting service. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged burglary.

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