79-Year-Old Dies in Bradford House Fire on St Margaret’s Road

Police confirmed a fatality after a serious house fire on St Margaret’s Road in Bradford on the evening of Wednesday, 17 June. Firefighters called the force at 10:22pm after reports of a blaze with one person inside the property.

Tragic Discovery

The body of a 79-year-old man was found inside the burning house and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed of the tragic loss.

No Suspicious Circumstances

Bradford police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. The case will now be referred to the Coroner for further examination.

Emergency Response

Police were called to assist fire services in managing the incident as firefighters worked to contain the serious blaze.