Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving After Fatal Crash That Killed Teenager

A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a teenage girl by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on a rural road in Wiltshire.

Richard Robinson, of Birch Road, Kingswood, appeared before Swindon Crown Court on Thursday 23 July, where he denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The court granted Robinson bail ahead of a trial, which is scheduled to begin on 18 January 2027.

Teenager died after 2024 collision

The charge relates to a collision on an unnamed road between Bushton and Hilmarton on the evening of 29 August 2024.

Toya Jefferies, aged 16, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and died shortly afterwards.

Trial date confirmed

Following the hearing, the court fixed a trial date for January next year.

In a statement, Detective Constable Way, the investigating officer, confirmed:

“A 20-year-old man has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision near Bushton in 2024.

Richard Robinson, of Birch Road, Kingswood, appeared before Swindon Crown Court on Thursday 23 July. The court heard his not guilty plea and he was released on bail.

“A trial has been scheduled to begin on 18 January 2027.”

Criminal proceedings remain active. Richard Robinson denies the charge and is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty by the court.